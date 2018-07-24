New home for 8 needy families

Eight families from across the Chris Hani District Municipal area were elated when they received newly-built and fully furnished houses in celebration of the late Nelson Mandela.

The CHDM handed over seven fully furnished houses to seven families across the district last Friday, while the South African Police Services delivered on their promise to Nozibele Dastile, 55, by building her a new house.

Speaking at the handing over of the house to the Nomathemba Mbana in Komani’s Mlungisi township, councillor Zanele Koni said CHDM executive mayor Kholiswa Vimbayo had deployed officials to local municipalities to find people who lived in poor conditions and in need of houses.

Each of the six local municipalities had to motivate why they had chosen the beneficiaries they had.

The four-roomed houses have also been furnished.

“The main focus was on poor or destitute families, disabled people and child-headed families,” she said.

Dastile could barely contain her excitement last Thursday at receiving a fully-furnished, newly-built four-roomed house from the police. She had lived in a dilapidated two-room house with her disabled child.

Their plight was highlighted when the CPF visited the area.

Former Komani cluster police head Major General Thembisile Patekile turned the sod to signal the start of the construction of the house last year.