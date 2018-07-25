A new government recruitment scheme was on Wednesday met with mixed reactions from the graduates who are supposed to benefit from it.

The Public Service Graduate Recruitment Scheme‚ which was launched by public service and administration minister Ayanda Dlodlo at the University of Johannesburg on Wednesday‚ is the government’s response to resolving the problem of unemployed graduates.

But not everyone was convinced following Dlodlo’s address – with some saying they were left with more questions than answers.

Ayanda Madondo‚ an intern at the Department of Infrastructure‚ said she was not convinced the scheme would improve graduates' chances of getting full-time employment.

“It's one of those things that the government introduces. [It] sounds good on paper but not really sustainable because it’s all good and well to have internships over one to two years‚ but what happens when these come to an end because we are still not unemployable. Job vacancies want five years of work experience‚” she said.