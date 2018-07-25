SABC gives green light to Robert Marawa's returns to Metro FM and Radio 2000

Robert Marawa returns to the radio airwaves on August 1 and he is expected to be accompanied by his trusted producer Beverly Maphangwa and the popular Room Dividers.

The SABC on Wednesday confirmed Marawa’s appointment as host of an extended simulcast show that is to air on both Metro FM (18:00-19:00) and Radio 2000 18:00-20:00) Mondays to Fridays from August 1.

SABC spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said: “All contractual issues between the organization and Mr Marawa have been resolved amicably and the SABC looks forward to having Mr Marawa back on board once again‚ to deliver another dose of award winning sports programming‚ as we grow our audiences and fulfil our mandate as a public service broadcaster”.

Marawa said: ‘‘I see this as a continuation of a journey with the SABC and one that shows commitment from the leadership of the Public Broadcaster in fulfilling its public service mandate.

"This high level of support is important to me in delivering the kind of quality show that the listener deserves and with the historic simulcast option‚ we hope rush-hour traffic frustrations will be a thing of the past.”