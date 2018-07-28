Police officer trial delayed

The trial against Kidd’s Beach policeman Constable Zandisile Zweni, 44, who confessed to shooting and killing his estranged wife at Voorpos Primary School, could not start on Friday because of outstanding reports.

State prosecutor Luvuyo Vena told East London Magistrate’s Court magistrate Rochel Sam in A court that they were not ready to commence with the trial because they were still waiting for:

A ballistic report; CCTV footage of the crime scene; identity parade; and witness statements.

Zweni confessed during his bail application to killing Andiswa Zweni, 36, who had obtained a protection order against him.

He is accused of shooting her on June 22 in front of horrified staff members at the Cambridge school.

Sam said she did not see how the trial could proceed considering the outstanding evidence, and postponed the case to September 4 for further investigation.

Sam also transferred the case back to the bail court at Zweni’s lawyer advocate Solomzi Kalimashe’s request, where the accused was denied bail on July 5 by magistrate Joel Cesar.

Kalimashe, who had also requested copies of the dockets from the state, made four applications at the bail court on behalf of Zweni.

Speaking to Cesar, Kalimashe requested that:

The state transcribe the July 5 electronic records of the reasons for denial of bail and make them available to the defence;

Recorded proceedings of the entire bail hearing be transcribed and made available to Zweni with the state carrying the costs;

Evidence collected by the department of social development’s social worker from Zweni’s two young children, aged 11 and 14, be made available to the defence; and

A report on the minister of police’s inquiry into how Zweni obtained the state firearm used to kill his wife when it was supposed to be confiscated, be made available to the defence.

Cesar granted an order to have all the above applications granted to the defence and remanded Zweni in custody until his September 4 appearance. Zweni wore a suit and looked calm but in deep thought as he cut a lonely figure in the dock.