New, safe toilets for rural school after pupil’s tragic death
Luna Primary School in the village of Mbizana, where five-year-old Lumka Mkhethwa tragically drowned in a pit toilet earlier this year, has brand new and safe toilets, along with a filtering system to supply the school with fresh water.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.