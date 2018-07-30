Zahara recovering after stabbing: I’ve never been so scared
Musician Zahara was left shaken and scared for her life after being stabbed in an attempted robbery last week.
Zahara told TshisaLIVE that she had to postpone a scheduled performance in the UK last week after being attacked by two men she had offered food and money too.
She said that she often gave away food and money to job seekers at a shopping centre in Strubens Valley‚ Johannesburg but was surprised last Tuesday when her attempt to give back turned violent and she was stabbed in the arm.
"I reached out to give this group of men money when one grabbed my arm. I was so confused. I thought it was just a fan getting excited. But then another one reached in the car to try open door. I tried kicking him and fighting him off and that was when he stabbed my arm."
I always believe that when you have a loaf of bread,one could always be able to share just a little with someone else. If you have 1000 surely even a R5 would be worth something to someone. tuesday night just as i drove by Spar in my area i reached out to give "job seekers" some money instead they reached out grabbed my arm and stabbed me, tried to open my door, with the intent to cause more boldy harm. Its very sad that ones humility and humanitarian beliefs are welcomed in this manner. Bu phelelephi ubuntu.
Zahara managed to drive off with the door wide open and said it was the scariest incident she had ever experienced.
"I’ve never been so frightened in my life. I was so scared. It was horrible. I kept wondering why this would happen. I am the type of person who if they have two slices of bread‚ why can't I share? I don't know if I can do that (give back so freely) anymore."
The musician was taken to hospital to treat her injuries and immediately told the organisers of a Mandela concert in the UK that she would not be able to attend the concert.
"At least it wasn't my hand where I play the guitar. I am grateful for that. So‚ I am waiting for my arm to heal properly. The Mandela concert has been postponed and I am looking forward to going there to celebrate Tata when my arm heals."
The star opened a case of assault at the Honeydew police station on Tuesday. SAPS spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Lungelo Dlamini confirmed to TshisaLIVE that the case was being investigated.
