Police in court for torture charges after R14-million robbery

By Nico Gous - 31 July 2018
Ten members of the police’s former North West Organised Crime Unit will appear in the Johannesburg Regional Court on Tuesday for allegedly torturing suspects.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Moses Dlamini said the group was based in Klerksdorp. They will appear in court for allegedly torturing two suspects after a robbery in Benoni‚ Gauteng‚ in 2006.

“It is alleged that 10 suspects who were implicated in the Benoni robbery of R14-million were arrested… and most ended up dead or disappeared. One was allegedly tortured and murdered by the same police officers‚” he said.

Two of the surviving three were allegedly tortured by the police officers‚ Dlamini said.

