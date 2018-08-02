Khoisan: Hand SA back to us‚ then we’ll talk about land

South Africans of Khoisan heritage want a ceremonial handover of all land in the country to their community before the government moves forward with land expropriation without compensation.

“Why is everyone else talking about the land and everyone is silent about the first nation people? When everybody came here‚ they found our forefathers here‚” said Anthony Williams from the Indigenous First Nation Advocacy South Africa group‚ representing the interests of Khoisan groups.

They believe their legacy as the indigenous people of SA has been ignored in the national debate about land reform.

In an interview with Times Select‚ Williams said more needed to be done to recognise the Khoisan as the original inhabitants of SA.

“What’s missing in the national discourse as far as land is concerned currently - there is a very strange phenomenon that the narrative of the Khoi and the San people has notoriously been left out. We are trying to understand why‚” he said.