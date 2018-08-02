Mayosi EL memorial service postponed

The Eastern Cape provincial memorial service of acclaimed cardiology professor Bongani Mayosi has been postponed.

The memorial was scheduled to be at 1pm on Thursday at Calvary Christian Church.

In a late night statement on Wednesday night, provincial government spokesman Sonwabo Mbananga said: "This is due to the leadership of WSU attending a memorial service in honour of Professor Mayosi at the University of Cape Town. The late Professor Mayosi was a ministerial appointee to the Walter Sisulu University Council."

The Provincial Memorial Service will now take place after Mayosi has been laid to rest and will be organised together with WSU. Mayosi was the Dean of Health Sciences at the University of Cape Town. He will be buried in Cape Town.