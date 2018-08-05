WSU students stabbed, one in critical state

Two Walter Sisulu University students were stabbed by a fellow student on Saturday.

The two, from the Mthatha campus, were delegates at a student parliament being held at Ibika campus in Butterworth.

SRC Mthatha campus president Mxolisi Zoko, who was one of the delegates, told the Dispatch the incident happened outside the event venue.

“The incident has nothing to do with the event itself, but unfortunately it has dragged the whole event through the mud,” he said.