A police bomb squad was deployed to the trouble-torn University of KwaZulu-Natal late on Monday to investigate a bomb threat.

It comes hours after violence erupted at the institution's Westville campus‚ which resulted in lecturers being suspended and 17 students arrested for public violence.

The protest was related to student concerns about external residences‚ including poor WiFi signal and safety issues.

SAPS spokesman Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed police were at the scene to probe the threat.

This is a developing story.