Father decries latrine plans
President announces proposals to eradicate pit toilets at a cost of R6.8bn
Vuyani Mkethwa, father of the five-year-old Eastern Cape schoolgirl Lumka Mkethwa who died after falling into a pit latrine at her school, says President Cyril Ramaphosa’s plan to eradicate school pit toilets came a little too late to save his daughter.
