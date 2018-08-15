Father decries latrine plans

President announces proposals to eradicate pit toilets at a cost of R6.8bn

Vuyani Mkethwa, father of the five-year-old Eastern Cape schoolgirl Lumka Mkethwa who died after falling into a pit latrine at her school, says President Cyril Ramaphosa’s plan to eradicate school pit toilets came a little too late to save his daughter.

