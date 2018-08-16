Warning over fake nursing jobs scam

The Eastern Cape department of health has warned against falling victim to job scams.

A scam calling for emergency medical services staff based at the Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital in Mthatha is doing the rounds on social media.

The fake job advert was on a website without the official health department logo.

The “ad” says the department is looking for 300 nursing assistants and 200 staff nurses.

The name of the hospital is written in small capitals.

It lists a Mr Makana as the contact person for applicants. Provincial health spokesperson Lwandile Sicwetsha said there was no such person in their employ.

“When there are government posts available they will be advertised on the correct channels,” he said. “If anyone has a doubt they can feel free to contact our call centre on 0800-032364 and they will be given the right information.”

● The department of health is hiring though: they are looking for a host of people including directors, deputy directors, assistant directors, a chief artisan, engineering technician and administration officers. Applications close on Friday.