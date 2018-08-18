In search of final homecoming

Bureaucracy hurdle to exhumation of loved ones who fought in world wars

Hundreds of families whose forefathers were killed fighting in the two world wars for Great Britain are yet to find closure as they do not know where they were buried. And for those lucky enough to know where their loved ones were buried, they cannot exhume them and bury them at their homes because of bureaucracy.

