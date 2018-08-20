Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) chief whip Floyd Shivambu will appear in the Winburg Magistrate’s Court in the Free State on Friday for allegedly speeding.

According to the Free State roads and transport department‚ Shivambu was caught speeding on the N1 just outside Winburg around 10:44 on Sunday morning. “He was driving alone in a White Range Rover ... at a speed of 182km/h in a 120 km/h zone‚” said spokesperson for roads and transport Hillary Mophethe.

She said Shivambu was arrested and taken to the Winburg Police Station‚ where he was released on R2‚000 bail. -TimesLIVE