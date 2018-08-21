Man held after dagga bust in Komani shack

A Komani man has been arrested after police recovered dagga worth R153,000 in a shack in an informal settlement in Mlungisi township in Komani on Monday.

Police spokesperson Captain Namhla Mdleleni said after the police's K9 unit members followed on information about a shack in Mlungisi that is dealing with dagga.

"When the police received the information, they conducted the search without hesitation in one of the shacks in Mlungisi," she said.

Mdleleni said during the search, the police found four bags of dagga estimated to the value of R153,000.

"A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged with dealing with dagga," Mdleleni said.

She said the man will appear in the Komani Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.