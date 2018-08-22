News

Eastern Cape councils incur R22.9bn irregular expenditure

By Siphe Macanda - 22 August 2018
Eastern Cape auditor-general Sithembele Pieters revealed the irregular expenditure of EC municipalities
Eastern Cape auditor-general Sithembele Pieters revealed the irregular expenditure of EC municipalities

Eastern Cape municipalities have incurred a staggering R22.9-billion in irregular expenditure for the 2016-17 financial year.

These figures were revealed by Eastern Cape auditor-general Sithembele Pieters on Wednesday during a media briefing reporting on the performance of the province's municipalities.

Breaking down the figures Pieters said that R13.6-billion of the cumulative irregular                                                                                                expenditure was incurred and disclosed                                                                                                during the year under review.

“Our inability as the province to do proper investigations [on the irregular expenditure] or when investigations are started, we do not finish them to recoup the said amounts,” he said.The biggest offenders are Nelson Mandela Metro, OR Tambo District and the Buffalo City Metro.

 

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Twitter goes in hard for #AdamCatzavelos after his racist video
Twitter goes in hard for #AdamCatzavelos after his racist video
X