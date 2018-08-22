Eastern Cape councils incur R22.9bn irregular expenditure
Eastern Cape municipalities have incurred a staggering R22.9-billion in irregular expenditure for the 2016-17 financial year.
These figures were revealed by Eastern Cape auditor-general Sithembele Pieters on Wednesday during a media briefing reporting on the performance of the province's municipalities.
Breaking down the figures Pieters said that R13.6-billion of the cumulative irregular expenditure was incurred and disclosed during the year under review.
“Our inability as the province to do proper investigations [on the irregular expenditure] or when investigations are started, we do not finish them to recoup the said amounts,” he said.The biggest offenders are Nelson Mandela Metro, OR Tambo District and the Buffalo City Metro.
Please sign in or register to comment.