Protest over gender-based abuse

A number of women in the education sector joined the call to oppose gender-based violence in the Amathole District and the Buffalo City Metro.

The women, who hold different positions at the department of education, on Wednesday marched from the streets of Southernwood in East London to the city hall where they handed a petition with demands to the municipality.

Leading the women, Nomvume Plaatjie said the initiative was informed by the rising number of incidents of abuse and marginalisation of women in society and in the workplace.

She said the frustration led to the formation of the campaign that has now been rolled out in Mthatha, Komani and East London.

“Despite progressive laws and policies designed to address these unacceptable levels of gender-based violence, it has not yet translated into action on the ground. We are still suffering.” She said although laws were put in place, the SAPS still could not enforce them.

The list of demands that were handed over included a commitment from the office of the Buffalo City mayor to continue being a part of the genderbased violence initiatives.

They also demanded that the municipality devise plans to provide a safer community for the people.

Receiving the petition for BCM was the council’s chief whip, Mzwandile Vaaiboom, who said the city was committed to listening to the grievances brought by the women.

He said the fight against gender-based violence cuts across class, race and religion and that it should be fought by every member of the society.