Powerball winner in knife attack
A Durban man was stabbed in the face allegedly by his brother‚ following an altercation over his Powerball winnings.
Private security company Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) dispatched a team of officers to a Phoenix home on Saturday night.
It is understood that the man had refused to share his winnings‚ which amounted to over R20‚000‚ with the relative.
According to a RUSA statement‚ the relative left the family home and returned with a knife‚ which he allegedly used to stab the man in his face.
“He then fled the scene. The victim provided Reaction officers with a description ... Officers patrolled the area and apprehended the suspect a few roads away.The knife used in the stabbing was recovered at the scene.
“The family decided to pursue criminal charges after the victim received medical attention.”
Please sign in or register to comment.