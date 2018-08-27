A Durban man was stabbed in the face allegedly by his brother‚ following an altercation over his Powerball winnings.

Private security company Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) dispatched a team of officers to a Phoenix home on Saturday night.

It is understood that the man had refused to share his winnings‚ which amounted to over R20‚000‚ with the relative.

According to a RUSA statement‚ the relative left the family home and returned with a knife‚ which he allegedly used to stab the man in his face.

“He then fled the scene. The victim provided Reaction officers with a description ... Officers patrolled the area and apprehended the suspect a few roads away.The knife used in the stabbing was recovered at the scene.

“The family decided to pursue criminal charges after the victim received medical attention.”