The organisation confirmed that he was one of its members but said he did not hold any positions in the organisation.

Monareng was shot dead‚ allegedly by police‚ following unrest which erupted after the SRC elections.

On Monday‚ Pasma called for a shutdown of all the campuses‚ demanding answers from the police and TUT management on how the shooting had occurred.

"There are no academic activities. Some students are gathered at the main campus because the Deputy Police Minister [Bongani Mkongi] is expected to meet with the university management this afternoon‚" said PAC spokesperson Kenneth Mokgatlhe.

He expressed the student organisation’s fury at the incident.

"We are very angry of the institutions to treat students like criminals. We are worried that the police have shifted their constitutional mandate by continuously harassing students and therefore tempering with the constitution by preventing environmentally-friendly situation for learning and teaching‚" Mokgatlhe said.

Last week‚ a TUT student who spoke to TimesLIVE said there had been no need for the police to use live ammunition.

He claimed that students had been demanding answers after an independent presiding officer was found with a box full of used ballot papers.

Students had confronted the presiding officer‚ resulting in security services intervening.

“The person was caught and the students confronted him‚ wanting to know who had sent him. They wanted to assault him but the security guards intervened and took him to the control room. The next thing‚ there were police [officers present]‚” said the student‚ who asked that he not be named.

“They just released shots and we even found empty cartridges‚ to prove that they were not using rubber bullets‚” the man said.

Asked about Monareng's shooting‚ the student said: “It seemed like [he] had been shot on the head‚ above the ear‚”.

“But he did not die at the scene. He had a weak pulse but it was there. He died on his way to the hospital.”

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate told TimesLIVE that it was investigating the incident.

“The police reported that they fired at the ground with R5 rifles and that when they left‚ no one was injured but police vehicles were damaged‚” said Ipid spokesperson Moses Dlamini.

“[The police claimed that they] were later informed that a student had been shot and injured. The student died in an ambulance en route to hospital on the R80 road‚” he said‚

Ipid has since seized the firearms of the officers present at the scene.

A post-mortem was conducted on Friday.

Dlamini could not immediately be reached for further updates.