Man dies as car and truck crash head-on

A male passenger was killed when the car he was travelling in collided head on with a truck at the Ziphunzana bypass, near Braelyn, in East London, on Monday afternoon.

The Ford sedan’s driver was arrested on the spot by law enforcement agencies for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

This was confirmed late on Monday by provincial roads and transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose.

Binqose said a case of culpable homicide had been opened at the Duncan Village police station against the unidentified driver, who escaped the accident unscathed.

According to Binqose, the accident happened when the driver made a sudden U-turn in front of an Isuzu truck.

“The vehicles were travelling in opposite directions.

“The Isuzu truck, with one occupant, was travelling from King William’s Town, while the Ford sedan, with two occupants, was travelling from East London.

“Both vehicles collided head- on, resulting in one male passenger dying on the spot, while both drivers escaped unharmed,” said Binqose.

Binqose said the truck driver had not noticed the car doing a U-turn in the road, and the two vehicles collided.