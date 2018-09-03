Qumbu police recover 30 sheep from kraal in EC forest

Qumbu police have recovered 30 sheep and lambs that were kept in a fenced kraal in a forest between Sangu and Thaleni villages at the weekend.

Police spokeswoman Captain Dineo Koena said the members of the Qumbu Stock Theft, K9 AND Sulenkama police station made the discovery while they were attending a complaint of stock theft at Khamastone location where 52 sheep were reported stolen from a kraal on Saturday night.

The sheep have been impounded and kept at the Qumbu Pound.