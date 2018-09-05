According to Mamabolo‚ the provincial government received a report just a week ago‚ on August 27‚ which indicated that eight government-owned buildings were non-compliant. This included the Gauteng health and human settlements building where the fire broke out on Wednesday.

“In the report we have found that the building was not compliant with occupation‚ safety and health standards‚” he said.

The health and human settlements building was 21% compliant‚ and buildings should ideally be above 85% compliant‚ he said.

“It’s very clear to us there is a problem with government buildings in the provincial government‚ so we are not in denial about that point. If we created the impression that we didn’t know‚ that would incorrect.”

The cause of the fire remains unknown.