Thieves leave no prints at legislature

Bhisho legislature strongroom was robbed of laptops by careful cat burglars who wiped down the crime scene to remove their fingerprints.

But fingers were being pointed aplenty in the provincial lawmakers’ complex as labour union Nehawu blamed management for a range of ills, while a senior management source said it was an inside job and that the machines were probably stolen by workers.

Police are investigating the theft of two new laptops from a locked strongroom on August 22.

The investigation was on Tuesday confirmed by the institution and by King William’s Town police spokeswoman Captain Siphokazi Mawisa, who said they were yet to make an arrests.

Legislature spokeswoman Maria Hermans on Tuesday confirmed that the strongroom was broken into and the two new laptops stolen.

Nehawu legislature branch chairman Madoda Nkwali said their information was that eight laptops were stolen – and some desktop computers kept in a strongroom at the institution’s supply chain management unit.

A source within the legislature’s top management on Tuesday told the Dispatch that the latest break-in “was a work of someone from inside” as the door lock was apparently opened with a key and not forced or broken.