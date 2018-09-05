Twenty years imprisonment for EC tavern murder

An Eastern Cape man was given hefty sentence by the Bhisho Regional Court for murdering another man at a tavern in King Williams Town.

Police spokeswoman Captain Siphokazi Mawisa said Thobela Henama, 25, and Mzwandile Henama stabbed their victim in a tavern at Frankfort location outside KWT in December 2017.

She said police followed the information they received from the community about the whereabouts of the criminals and managed to arrest them on December 19 2017.

"They first appeared at the Bhisho Magistrate's Court on December 20 2017 and were granted bail of R1,000 each.

They appeared in the court several times and in June 2018, the case was transferred to the regional court," said Mawisa.

On August 24, they were found guilty. Thobela was sentenced to 20 years, while Mzwandile was given a one-year sentence.