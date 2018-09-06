Medals boost spirits of Frere’s young patients

Physiotherapy acting head says initiative salutes brave children

In an effort to reward the brave little faces that enter Frere Hospital’s paediatric wards, acting head of physiotherapy, Sidarshia Govender, has endeavoured to collect as many medals as she can. “We want the children to associate the hospital with a sense of achievement, because they have achieved something.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.