Rape, murder accused to face six more counts

Malibongwe Ncokolo, accused of raping and killing two women near Mdantsane’s Daluxolo informal settlement in May 2017, is now to face six more rape and murder charges.

The shock news emerged on Monday when Ncokolo, 43, briefly appeared before the Bhisho high court, where his week-long trial in the rape and murder of Bongiwe Matoyo, 29, and Lindi Malote, 19, was to commence and run until Friday.

But it was postponed indefinitely after it emerged Ncokolo may be linked to a further six cases involving women who disappeared in the same vicinity that the decomposed bodies of the two women were found.

Matoyo and Malote’s bodies were found at the bottom of a cliff near the Daluxolo settlement in NU6 in May 2017.