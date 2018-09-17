Legal claims set to derail delivery
Health, education facing hundreds of lawsuits
The Eastern Cape departments of health & education are facing hundreds of litigation cases, with Eastern Cape Premier Phumulo Masualle admitting last week that the health department had paid over R250m in claims in one year. “In the last financial year we took out of the health budget around R260m towards paying [medico-legal] claims and it was not budgeted for.
