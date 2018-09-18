Blame game on rape kit issue
Junior staff gave ‘wrong details’ about shortages at police stations
Eastern Cape provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga has said SAPS junior staffers who deal with administration should answer for the “incorrect” report on the lack of rape and DNA kits at Eastern Cape police stations. On Monday night, Ntshinga angrily said in a telephone interview: “Am I the administrator, I don’t compile reports.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.