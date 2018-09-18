Blame game on rape kit issue

Junior staff gave ‘wrong details’ about shortages at police stations

Eastern Cape provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga has said SAPS junior staffers who deal with administration should answer for the “incorrect” report on the lack of rape and DNA kits at Eastern Cape police stations. On Monday night, Ntshinga angrily said in a telephone interview: “Am I the administrator, I don’t compile reports.

