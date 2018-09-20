Arrest my mother for my wife's murder, pleads husband

Momelezi Maliza, the husband of the deceased Noluthabo Vellem Maliza,25, who was killed by her husband's three relatives, on Thursday pleaded with the Bhisho High Court to be lenient or release one of the three men convicted of killing her in January 2017, and instead arrest his mother and his other younger brother for the crime.

Maliza, who was testifying in the mitigation of sentence proceedings on behalf of his Mdantsane cousin Vuyolwethu “Mashava” Mkwaniso, 26, pleaded with court to be lenient when sentencing Mkwaniso because he had apologised, is the only one who had confessed to the crime, and that he was allegedly dragged into the matter by his mother and siblings.

Maliza's two younger brothers, Ayabulela Maliza, 22, and Odwa Maliza, 18, together with their cousin Mkwaniso, were in May found guilty of kidnapping, robbing and killing the wife on January 13 2017.

Maliza said his own mother and another younger brother should instead be arrested as it transpired in court that they were instrumental and behind the plot to kill his wife.