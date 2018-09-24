Cops arrest Xolobeni lawyer
Meeting turns to chaos as singing crowd approaches dignitaries
Top advocate Richard Spoor was arrested – but later released on warning – on Sunday for allegedly inciting violence. Police used batons and stun grenades to disperse about 500 pro- and anti-mining demonstrators at a chaotic meeting in Xolobeni in Mbizana. Scores of screaming people went running for cover as members of the public order policing unit, as well as police from intelligence – and others from Port Elizabeth, Komani and the provincial headquarters in Zwelitsha – took control of a meeti...
