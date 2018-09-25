EL rapists get lengthy sentences

Two East London men, one a Parkside father who was last month convicted of raping his 11-year-old daughter in 2016, threatening to kill her if she told of her ordeal, and another from Duncan Village who raped a friend’s 12-year-old daughter and impregnated her last year, were sent to jail for lengthy terms by East London courts on Friday.

The 42-year-old Parkside father got life in prison after he was sentenced by East London High Court Judge Belinda Hartle.

The 52-year-old Duncan Village security guard, who is also his victim’s neighbour, was sent to jail for 30 years by regional court magistrate Deon Rossouw.

Both men, whose names are known to Daily Dispatch, could not be named as this could reveal the identities of their primary school-going victims.

East London police’s family violence, child protection and sexual offences’ unit investigator, Sergeant Thenjiswa Landzela, who investigated both cases, on Monday confirmed the sentences.

Landzela said the Parkside father also faced an attempted murder charge after he was seen by his daughter’s nine-year-old cousin holding a knife against his daughter’s neck, threatening to kill her if she ever told of her rape ordeal.

Landzela said the rape, which took place at an outside toilet in Parkside’s Second Creek in 2016, was reported by the young girl in December 2017 after relatives noticed a huge change in her behaviour.

“On the night in question, she told her grandmother she was going to the outside toilet. She was accompanied by an uncle.

“When she went inside the toilet, the uncle went to buy cigarettes and that is when the girl’s father came through to the toilet she was occupying, threatened her, before he raped her…,” Landzela said.

The investigating officer said the Duncan Village girl was raped repeatedly by the 56-year-old who is a friend to her father since April 2017.

She said the culprit constantly visited the victim’s household to watch sport on TV and that every time the young girl would be sent to his place by her father, he would rape her.

Landzela said the rape incident at Duncan Village’s Toilet City, was uncovered when the girl’s mother noticed her weight gain and suspected that she might be pregnant.

“She later revealed that she was raped by the neighbour since April 2017 and a case was reported to us in June 2017.”

She said the guard had been arrested more than a year ago, was later denied bail, and was in custody ever since.

Landzela said the girl had aborted the child.