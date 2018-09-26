EC policeman arrested for robbery

An Eastern Cape policeman and his 22-year-old accomplice were arrested for armed robbery after allegedly assaulting a 30-year-old man and running away with his casino winnings of in Jeffery’s Bay on Tuesday.

According to provincial police spokesperson Khaya Tonjeni, the 26-year-old constable was stationed in Humansdorp.

“The complainant alleged that while walking in Jeffreys Street on his way to visit a friend, a black vehicle stopped next to him. The two men jumped out of the vehicle and assaulted him and also stole his cash before fleeing the scene,” said Tonjeni.

He said police were immediately dispatched and moments later, they spotted the vehicle fitting the description given by the complainant with the policeman busy refuelling the vehicle.

“The two men were taken in for questioning and later arrested for aggravating robbery.”

The suspects are due in court soon for charges on charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances.