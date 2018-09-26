Grade R teachers turn to CCMA for help

Hundreds of Grade R teachers have sought the intervention of the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) in their impasse with the department of education on their quest to be become recognised educators.

The Grade R teachers, whom the department refers to as education practitioners, say they have been taken for a ride by the department promising to absorb them after they complete their NQF level 6 qualification.

However the department said it was unaware that there were practitioners disgruntled to the point of involving the CCMA. Spokesman Malibongwe Mtima said they advertised for all practitioners who qualified to be educators to apply with the department. Those who qualified should have taken the opportunity, he said.

“The department is not aware that there are practitioners at the CCMA and it is unable to comment on the merits of the case. However, as we know it, practitioners are required to finish NQF 6 to apply as an educator with the department,” said Mali.

The EFF in Buffalo City, which has been assisting the teachers, told the Dispatch on Wednesday that the teachers were living in anxiety caused by delays in their conversion.

EFF regional deputy chairman Jabu Somgxada said the adjustment would make a difference in the lives of the struggling teachers, who were excluded from benefits enjoyed by other educators.