Fallout over Vavi’s alleged sexual harassment continues‚ as metal union voices its concern

Vavi has downplayed the report and said the allegation was made last year and that due process was followed. Vavi said it was accepted by all parties that there had been a complete misunderstanding and the matter was put to rest.

“It has become common practice in our society that men who occupy positions of power are always protected after committing such disgraceful acts which reduces women to being sub-humans‚” Limusa spokesperson Dloze Matooane said in a statement.

Matooane said it was disheartening that all these women who had complained about victimisation by the alleged perpetrator suffered from such evil acts in places which‚ in reality‚ should protect workers and champion their interests.

“We will make it our duty to protect women in our society. We therefore appeal to the (conscience) of Saftu members to not allow those who claim to be powerful to get away with victimising women.

“We will observe all events surrounding this matter and shall not allow further victimisation of the cleaner who came to work to be victimised‚” Matooane said.

TimesLIVE