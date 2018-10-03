Education policies‚ investments and shares‚ a house‚ Mercedes Benz‚ a wedding and a soccer team.

These are the items that the Cape Town security guard who bagged the R64m Powerball jackpot last month intends to spend his winnings on.

Speaking to TimesLIVE at the Ithuba offices in Sandton where he had come to claim his winnings on Wednesday‚ the 42-year-old said he was still in shock and had few words to express how he felt about his new-found fortune.

Dressed in a brown bucket hat‚ a brown and cream jersey‚ a simple pair of pants and sneakers‚ with a simple gold watch on his wrist‚ Tshepiso – which is not his real name – could hardly express himself as he sat down to speak to TimesLIVE.

The man’s identity has been withheld.

The father of two said he was back at his family home in another province when he asked his wife-to-be to check whether he had won anything in the latest lottery game.

“She said she was not sure if she was seeing correctly but said she was seeing all the winning numbers on my ticket‚ including the Powerball‚” said Tshepiso.

“She was very shocked. She was crying even. I was just overwhelmed. I did not believe that this had happened to me.”

Despite being surrounded by family and friends‚ the soft-spoken Tshepiso said he kept the news to himself.

The man‚ who says his days of being a security guard are over‚ said he will eventually let his extended family know of his winnings.

“You can’t hide this forever‚” he said.

Tshepiso said he started playing the lottery in 1998 and had never won anything more than around R900. This despite spending between R30 and R60 on tickets every week.

His winning lottery line was played through the “quick pick”‚ which randomly selects numbers for players.

Tshepiso admitted that life would never be the same for him and his family.

“I am going to take my children to better schools… and I am going to marry her now‚” he said of his partner‚ whom he paid lobola for several years ago.

Tshepiso said the money had come at a time when he had “no debt at all”‚ adding that he hated the idea of debt.

Despite now being a multi-millionaire‚ he said he would continue to play the lotto every week.

Asked whether he had any message for other players‚ he said: “Your dreams can also come true.”