Long jail term for East London robber, burglar

The burglar and robber who once terrorised the community of Sohco Flats in Amalinda has been sentenced to 19-years in prison by the East London Regional Court.

Cambridge police spokesperson captain Mluleki Mbi said Jody Jaggers, 26, committed the crimes for three years since 2015.

“His reign of terror spans from 2015 before Cambridge detectives closed the net on, with the assistance of a reliable informer network. He was further linked to his crimes through positive fingerprints and his victims pointed him out in an identification parade.”

Sohco Flats residents chairperson Mzoxolo Nombewu, who is also Jaggers' victim, welcomed the sentence.

"I am very happy about the sentencing of Jaggers and I am delighted that the SAPS team followed up on the case and I never doubted the team to begin with.

Jaggers also has a pending rape case at the East London Regional Court.