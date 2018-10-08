Congregants happy to fork out bishop’s bail

Rape-accused finally succeeds in second bid

Congregants of the Gods Will ministry in Gxulu in Libode are ready to pay R5,000 to bail out their bishop, who is accused of raping a close relative over three years. The Libode magistrate’s court has now granted the bail after a month of jail time. Magistrate Nwabisa Jumba said she was convinced there was new evidence and granted the bishop bail.

