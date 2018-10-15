Lessons to prevent drownings
Rural children taught water safety measures
More than 200 children gathered on Coffee Bay beach on Saturday to learn about water safety, at an event aimed at curbing drownings in the area as the summer holiday season approaches. Children from Port St Johns and Mthatha were bused in to join youngsters from Coffee Bay, and were taught swimming safety measures by trained lifeguards.
