Three arrested for stock theft in Eastern Cape
Two suspects will appear in the Mthatha Magistrate's Court on Monday for a charge of stock theft after they were found with 11 slaughtered sheep. Police spokesperson captain Dineo Koena said the two men, aged 22 and 24, were arrested by the Mthatha Stock Theft Unit and Flying Squad at Nduli Crescent in Fortgale on Sunday morning.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.