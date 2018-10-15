Three arrested for stock theft in Eastern Cape

Two suspects will appear in the Mthatha Magistrate's Court on Monday for a charge of stock theft after they were found with 11 slaughtered sheep. Police spokesperson captain Dineo Koena said the two men, aged 22 and 24, were arrested by the Mthatha Stock Theft Unit and Flying Squad at Nduli Crescent in Fortgale on Sunday morning.

