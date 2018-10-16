‘Lunchbox pee’ plea goes viral
Woman claims nurses at Frere orthopaedic ward ignore patients’ needs
A Facebook picture posted by a a Frere Hospital patient on Friday showing how she used her lunchbox as a potty went viral at the weekend and caused an outcry. “I did not ask to be involved in an accident,” Sinethemba Joya, 29, said from her hospital bed on Sunday. “I would’ve wanted to walk myself to the toilet but I can’t because I’m injured.
