Mom: my councillor tried to kill my son

An East London family say they are so terrorised by their ward councillor that they have had to flee their home and go into hiding. They have opened five criminal cases against ANC ward 9 councillor Mendi Wetsetse, 32. East London police spokesperson Warrant Officer Hazel Mqala confirmed Duncan Village police are investigating Wetsetse after cases were opened of attempted murder, malicious damage to property, robbery with a weapon and two counts of intimidation.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.