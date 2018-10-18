ANC veteran and former ambassador Moss Chikane dies
Former United Democratic Front activist and Delmas treason triallist Moss Chikane died overnight‚ deputy social development minister Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu said on Thursday.
"Comrade Moss Chikane is no more. He passed on overnight. May his every joyful soul rest in perfect peace‚" she said on Twitter.
Chikane also served as an ANC MP and ambassador to Zambia and Germany.
This is a developing story‚ more to follow
