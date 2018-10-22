Omotoso’s church forced to shut doors after protests

Jesus Dominion International eventually shut its doors on Sunday after a spirited confrontation with protesters outside the Govan Mbeki Avenue church in Port Elizabeth.

The church’s charismatic leader, Timothy Omotoso, is facing a litany of charges, including human trafficking and rape.

ANC and EFF members demanded the congregants leave the church so it could be shut down indefinitely.

Protesters were prevented from entering the building by metro police and the SAPS.

This caused tempers to flare.

ANC Youth League regional secretary Luyolo Nqakula said they were chuffed they had met their goal of shutting down the church.

“We were clear this morning. We engaged with the church leadership and they were arrogant, saying the church was not going to shut down.

“When we got here, we posed a few questions to the police and asked them what the zoning of the building was, whether the church had a certificate and when was the last time an inspection was done on the premises?

“They told us the zoning was for businesses and the church did not have a certificate and there were issues around the health and safety. We then told them to enact the law,” Nqakula said.

EFF spokesperson Luvuyo Ponase echoed the sense of satisfaction.

“Not only is it closed for today [Sunday], but we received communication that it is closed indefinitely.”

Church members from as young as seven made their way out of the church after the group, who call themselves the Nelson Mandela Bay Citizens in Unity, moved away from the door.

Eventually the blue doors at Jesus Dominion International were closed to jubilant cheers.

A senior municipal building inspector found the church building was not zoned for church usage.

A former congregant who did not want to reveal his name, said he tried to stop congregants inviting people to the church, because it was wrong.

“Even if you come with your girlfriend to [church], that man will take your girlfriend. I attended that church, but this is a bad man.

“Have you ever seen a pastor who plays piano and dances like Michael Jackson? This is what I see in that church. I saw this is not a man of God.

“He’ll ask the women, ‘do you like me?’ and they’ll answer, ‘we love you, Daddy’. His name is Daddy,” the former congregant said.

Metro spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said they had not closed the church and the presence of the metro police and SAPS formed part of a public order team by the SAPS.

“As part of our Problem Building Bylaw enforcement implementation, a programme will commence from this week to inspect all church sites suspected to be operating illegally.”