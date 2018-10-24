Calls for state to take kingship seriously
Traditional leaders, scholars, activists and opposition parties gathered at the East London Guild Theatre to talk about the relevance of traditional institutions and kingships in democratic South Africa. The dominant voice from the gathering was that the state seemed to ignore the authority of the kingships.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.