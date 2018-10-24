Protest fatality ‘bled for 2 hours’

“We saw a picture on social media showing him lying in a pool of blood at a street corner.” This is how the Stutterheim family of Xolisa Tom, 27, found out that he was shot, allegedly by police, during riots in the town last Tuesday. Tom died in hospital. The family is adamant that live ammunition was used and that Tom was neither a protester nor a rioter.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.