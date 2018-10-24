Protest fatality ‘bled for 2 hours’
“We saw a picture on social media showing him lying in a pool of blood at a street corner.” This is how the Stutterheim family of Xolisa Tom, 27, found out that he was shot, allegedly by police, during riots in the town last Tuesday. Tom died in hospital. The family is adamant that live ammunition was used and that Tom was neither a protester nor a rioter.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.