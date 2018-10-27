Mom’s death sparks new career

Former Eastern Cape spokesperson for the ministry of justice & correctional services, advocate Mthunzi Mhaga, spoke to Asanda Nini

ASANDA NINI: In January you exited government employ after a 17-year stint. How has the journey been? MTHUNZI MHAGA: I enjoyed my time in government. I did my part but felt that it was now time for me to contribute at another level, but within the justice system. I changed how communication at NPA was structured by adopting an educational approach because I realised that our people lacked the knowledge of how the criminal justice system operates.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.