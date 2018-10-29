A teenage girl has died after falling 70m from a cliff in Winston Park‚ west of Durban‚ on Sunday.

It is understood that relatives raised the alarm after witnessing the 17-year-old fall from the rocky edge.

Officers from the police’s search and rescue unit‚ along with paramedics from across the city‚ raced to the scene.

A rope rescue system was set up to allow paramedics and rescue technicians to abseil down to the girl‚ who lay at the base of the cliff with severe injuries.

As medics worked to stabilise her‚ she and her rescuers were hauled to the top of the cliff‚ where ambulances were waiting.

The girl died from her injuries several hours after arriving at hospital.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to her death.