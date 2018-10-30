Top gang lawyer Pete Mihalik killed in hit outside child's school

One of Cape Town’s top criminal lawyers was shot dead on Tuesday while dropping his child at school.

Attorney Pete Mihalik was killed in what witnesses described as an execution outside Reddam House in Sea Point‚ his partner Bruce Hendricks told TimesLIVE

It is understood that Mihalik’s nine-year-old was injured in the shooting.

Sources said Mihalik had bodyguards but “the shooter went up to the car window and just killed him". Police were at the school and pupils were being escorted out.

The person who answered the phone at Reddam said she had no comment.

Mihalik’s clients include some of Cape Town’s leading gangsters.

This is a developing story.