Changes made to BCM by-laws
The Buffalo City Metro has adopted seven newly reviewed by-laws during a council meeting on Wednesday.
The adoption comes after the metro held a workshop for its councillors and traditional leaders in July.
Changes were made to the following by-laws:
Outdoor advertising by-law;
Arts, culture and heritage facilities;
Cemeteries, funeral undertakers and crematoria;
Informal trading;
Municipal parks, recreation and conservancy;
Events; and
BCM fresh produce market.
Please sign in or register to comment.