Changes made to BCM by-laws

The Buffalo City Metro has adopted seven newly reviewed by-laws during a council meeting on Wednesday.

The adoption comes after the metro held a workshop for its councillors and traditional leaders in July.

Changes were made to the following by-laws:

Outdoor advertising by-law;

Arts, culture and heritage facilities;

Cemeteries, funeral undertakers and crematoria;

Informal trading;

Municipal parks, recreation and conservancy;

Events; and

BCM fresh produce market.​